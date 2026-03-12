The Trump administration launched trade investigations Wednesday of multiple countries in an effort to solidify the president's tariff policies after the Supreme Court struck down his previous efforts to realign global trade.

Canada was not included in the list of countries targeted by President Donald Trump's investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, despite Mexico being on the list.

China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan and India are also subject to the investigations.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says in a news release that the U.S. will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries.

The White House has not responded to a question about whether Canada will be included in future Section 301 trade investigations.

Canada's trade surplus with the United States is largely caused by U.S. imports of Canadian oil.