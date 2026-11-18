Canada's Tani Oluwaseyi (12) scores a goal on Guatemala goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro (12) during CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal action in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2026. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

Canada’s men’s soccer team has reached a record world ranking of No. 25, according to FIFA’s live rankings.

The rankings show Canada moving up two spots after its 7-3 aggregate quarterfinal win over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.

Canada’s previous high was No. 26, reached in October 2025.

The Canadians have won four of five matches since co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Mexico.

Canada reached the knockout stage for the first time at that tournament, beating South Africa 1-0 in the round of 32 before losing 3-0 to Morocco in the round of 16.

The official rankings will be released Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.