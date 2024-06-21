ATLANTA - Canada held top-ranked Argentina scoreless in the first half but conceded a Julian Alvarez goal early in the second, eventually falling 2-0 to the star-studded South Americans in the opening match of Copa America on Thursday.

The 48th-ranked Canadians did not look out of place in the high-profile game. They had chances in an entertaining game but seemed to rush their moments and could not convert.



World Cup champion Argentina just had too much class across the lineup.



The game drew a large, vocal crowd to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the vast majority cheering Lionel Messi and Argentina.



They saw goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who kept Canada in the game with a string of impressive saves, stop Messi three times.



Messi got the last laugh with a pass that found substitute Lautaro Martinez behind the defence and the Inter Milan forward deftly slid the ball under an onrushing Crepeau for an insurance goal in the 88th minute.



Canada bent but didn't break in a scoreless first half and kept Messi under control, although every touch from the Inter Miami star seemed dangerous.



Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had to make an acrobatic save to block a Stephen Eustaquio header off a Cyle Larin cross just before halftime.

