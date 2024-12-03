OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says his department is considering giving additional powers to the Canada Border Services Agency to patrol the U.S. Border.

He also says the RCMP and CBSA are working on a list of new equipment that could help supplement their existing enforcement at the border.

LeBlanc's comments come as Canada tries to quickly beef up border security following a threat by president-elect Donald Trump to impose punishing tariffs on Canada and Mexico over border security concerns.

LeBlanc is likely to get more questions on the issue today when he appears at the House of Commons public safety committee to discuss departmental spending.

He and Trudeau were in Florida Friday dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago but LeBlanc says the meeting was just the beginning of a conversation where no specific promises were made.

That dinner came just five days after Trump threatened Canada with 25 per cent tariffs if it didn't do more, in his view, to secure the border from illegal migrant crossings and fentanyl entering the U.S.