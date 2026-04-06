A new measure will be used this year to help manage the Canada goose population in Windsor.

Along with locating and moving geese eggs and nests, the geese will also be relocated to sites outside of Windsor.

In 2025, the city hired an outside contractor with specialized knowledge to address the problem through measures such as locating and moving the eggs and nests out of certain areas and parks, so they don't return to the sites as a nesting ground.

The contractor will do that again throughout April and May, but the city is waiting for the permit from the Canadian Wildlife Service to allow the goose relocation process, which is expected to happen in June and July.

Acting Executive Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities, Jamie Scott, says three sites to move the geese to outside the city are being reviewed as part of the permit process.

"The idea with the geese is that they don't necessarily come back to this area when they relocate again when they fly south and come back. As the majority of them do, they will relocate back to that sanctuary," he says.

The program was launched after concerns were raised at city council due to complaints over heavy goose droppings in certain parks, aggressive geese, and even geese on park trails and city streets, specifically along Riverside Drive and along Windsor's riverfront.

Scott says Cora Greenwood Park, Little Eiver Corridor Park, Elizabeth Kiskhon, and McHugh Park have also been added to the list of target sites for the program.

"We've seen increased populations in those areas. Sometimes we're seeing geese on the road, problems with the paths, and droppings on the paths. Our parks' operation teams utilize their equipment to clean up the parks, but these are areas that have been documented as increased areas of concern," he says.

Scott stresses that this is a long-term approach to the problem.

"There's a lot of different moving parts, but certainly success is that we're working within nature, but nature is not taking over the parks, and our residents are certainly able to utilize the parks in a more active way without the nuisance of the geese at that point," he says.

Along with the four new sites, several previously identified areas within the city of Windsor are being targeted as part of the geese management program.

They are:

1. All riverfront city park locations

2. South Wood Lakes

3. Mic Mac Park

4. Malden Park

5. Captain Wilson Park

6. Blue Heron/Aspen Lake and surrounding parks

7. Portions of Ganatchio Trail, including Sandpoint Beach/Stop 26 Park

Members of the public are encouraged to call 311 or use the 311 app to report any geese issues.