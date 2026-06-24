Canada faces Switzerland with chance to secure first place in Group B at World Cup

Canada players celebrate Jonathan David's goal against Qatar during the first half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada players celebrate Jonathan David's goal against Qatar during the first half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Canada takes on Switzerland with a chance to secure first place in Group B and extend its home-field advantage this afternoon at the World Cup.

The two sides are tied atop the group with four points apiece heading into the group-stage finale in Vancouver, but Canada holds the edge on goal differential.

The Canadian men would therefore claim Group B with a win or draw and earn a round-of-32 game back at BC Place on July 2 against the third-place team from Group E, F, G, I or J.

A loss would likely see Canada finish second in the group and open the knockout stage against the Group A runner-up in Los Angeles on June 28.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch says captain Alphonso Davies is expected to feature for the first time at this tournament.

Davies will not start but is likely to come on as a substitute, according to Marsch. The 25-year-old star wingback injured his left hamstring in early May while playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.