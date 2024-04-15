UTICA, N.Y. - Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final.

Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown.



The Canadians earned some revenge in Utica, N.Y., for last year's 6-3 loss in the gold-medal game to the U.S. on home ice in Brampton, Ont.



Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored her first two goals of the tournament.



Emily Clark, Erin Ambrose and Julia Gosling also scored in the win.



Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens made 19 saves.



Caroline Harvey, Hilary Knight, Laila Edwards, Megan Keller and Alex Carpenter scored for the U.S. Aerin Frankel stopped 25 shots.

