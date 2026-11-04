Canada dismisses fears of international blowback over Russian world junior hockey ban

Team Russia gathers around goaltender Askarov Yaroslav before first period against team Sweden during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Team Russia gathers around goaltender Askarov Yaroslav before first period against team Sweden during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

OTTAWA -- Canada’s secretary of state for sport dismissed concerns Wednesday that barring Russian players from next month’s world junior hockey championship in Alberta could hurt the country’s chances of hosting future international events, including the Olympics.

“No, we’ve been unequivocal with respect to our support for Ukraine and in our insistence that Russia as well as Belarus do not compete in international events while using their national symbols,” Adam van Koeverden said when asked about potential repercussions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that Russia must be reinstated to international competition, starting with the world juniors. Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But veteran sport lawyer Dick Pound said the international sport court has no authority to dictate which athletes Canada allows into the country.

“Short of stamping their feet and pouting, there’s not much they can actually do,” Pound said.

Pound, a longtime International Olympic Committee member and former CAS arbitrator, said the Canadian government has the final say on who enters the country.

“Hockey Canada, if that’s where the buck stops, I’d say, ‘listen, I’m sorry, we’re a sport organization. We don’t decide who can get entry visas into Canada, nor can CAS order the Canadian government to grant visas.”’

The International Ice Hockey Federation reiterated its opposition Wednesday to the ruling ordering Russia’s reinstatement, but stopped short of addressing Canada’s refusal to allow Russian players into the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made Canada’s position clear Tuesday while attending the Commonwealth Summit in Antigua.

“So if you’re asking specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there,” he said.

Van Koeverden said he met Tuesday with Finland’s sports minister to discuss the issue, noting that countries neighbouring Russia face different consequences from its invasion of Ukraine.

“We have a lot in common and certainly not the least of which is our support for Ukraine,” he said.

Asked why Russia was being treated differently from other countries, including the United States, van Koeverden pointed to Moscow’s use of international sport to advance its political interests.

“They continually use sport for nefarious reasons and purposes, so the false equivalencies aren’t necessary in this regard,” he said.

In a statement Wednesday, the IIHF cited logistical, security and competitive challenges with Russia’s immediate return, including visa requirements and potential changes to tournament formats.

“The global impact of the decision made by the CAS Panel and the challenges it creates for all involved were significantly underestimated,” the federation said.

While the IIHF did not directly address Carney’s announcement, it said it is consulting national hockey associations, tournament organizers and host authorities before determining its next steps. The federation said player safety and tournament integrity remain priorities. It promised more information in the coming days.

The federal government said it would use its immigration powers to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete under their national symbols.

Ottawa said the measure was intended to prevent Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events in Canada as platforms for political legitimacy and propaganda. Athletes competing as neutrals could still be permitted to participate.

Russia’s ambassador to Canada criticized the decision Tuesday, accusing Ottawa of bringing politics into sports.

“It is genuinely regrettable to see Prime Minister Carney’s cabinet bringing politics onto the ice. Sport, particularly junior hockey, should be about athletic excellence, fair competition and bringing young people together,” Oleg Stepanov said.

Stepanov also suggested the decision would eliminate some of Canada’s strongest competition at the tournament.

Hockey Canada welcomed the government’s position Tuesday and said its board would meet this week to discuss next steps. Several European hockey federations, including Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia, have said their teams would refuse to face Russia.

Canada’s decision came after several European hockey federations, including Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia, said their teams would refuse to face Russia.

The opposition has also spread to major sponsors of next May’s men’s world hockey championship in Germany.

Czech automaker Skoda, the tournament’s main sponsor for more than 30 years, said Wednesday it would reassess its involvement if Russia competes. German workwear manufacturer Strauss also threatened to withdraw its sponsorship, while Nokian Tyres said it would end its backing if Russia participates.

The world junior championship opens Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., with defending champion Sweden among the 10 teams scheduled to compete.

Canada, Czechia, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland round out the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

With files from The Associated Press, Nick Murray in Ottawa and Donna Spencer in Calgary.