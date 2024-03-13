The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the Windsor Parade Corporation have announced the return of the Canada Day Parade to Ouellette Avenue.

On Wednesday morning representatives from the DWBIA and the Parade Corporation, alongside Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino and Windsor West MP Brian Masse, made the announcement outside of City Hall.

Officials say while the parade route will be announced soon, it is confirmed to run through Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive when it kicks off at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1.



Windsor Parade Corporation executive director Maggie Durocher says they're very excited to be bringing the parade back downtown, where it truly belongs.



She says this all started last fall when the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA decided they didn't want to continue with the parade, which led to discussions starting with the DWBIA.



"Because the DWBIA when we entered into negotiations with them last year around the Santa Clause Parade, they made it known to us at that time that they'd also like to see the Canada Day Parade here," she continued. "Just to keep everything on the same page, we're back downtown and they're willing to sponsor, and that's why we're coming back."



This year's event will feature more than 60 floats and units, and Durocher says the parade will draw thousands of spectators to the city centre so they're inviting groups, organizations, and individuals to be a part of the event by entering a unit or float.



"We always do, it's on our website. So our website has the applications for anybody that wants to. We will be capping it at 60 entries, it has to do with spacing along that particular route, so we encourage people to get their applications in sooner rather than later," she said.



Agostino says the parade is a cherished tradition in the community, and its return to the downtown is much anticipated.



"We started planning out our map a long time ago of the different things that we want to see downtown, and the different steps we need to do to revitalize our downtown. To bring our downtown not only to where it used to be, but better than ever. Acquiring the Canada Day Parade and Santa Clause Parade were two big wish lists, we were able to acquire them, and we're super excited to be celebrating Canada Day back downtown where it certainly belongs."



In terms of what bringing the parade back to the downtown core means for local businesses, Agostino says there will be some along the route that are closed but others will be open and bringing that many people to the area is an opportunity.



"There's rhetoric that events like this don't support the downtown or don't support the business community that they're in. I say this as a long time business owner and someone who's been in business my entire life, if I'm going to bring you 10,000 people and you can't figure out how to make it work? That's not my problem, that's yours, so bringing the people is the most important thing," he said.



Durocher says this year's parade is going to be bigger and better than ever, and they're looking forward to welcoming the community come July.

More information or how to get involved can be found on the Parade Corporation's website.