Canada Day celebrations in Amherstburg

Amherstburg is ready to celebrate Canada Day.

The town has a number of events planned throughout the day, starting off at 9 a.m. with the Canada Day 5K run.

“We have the Canada Day 5K run, walk, and wheel, and added to that is a kids’ dash to start off that run,” says Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Jennifer Ibrahim. “It is just so patriotic. From what I understand, the race is full, and everybody comes out in their red and white garb and runs the 5K.”

Ibrahim says it’s a Canada Day filled with activities.

“Fort Malden National Historic Site is in Amherstburg, so from 10 to 5 they will be hosting heritage demonstrations, very Canadiana, and in our very own Toddy Jones Park right outside of Fort Malden, we have a number of activities planned for families,” says Ibrahim.

She says the celebration ends with a fireworks show.

“Fireworks, it wouldn’t be Canada Day without them, and the best viewing for the fireworks will be right along our beautiful Kings Navy Yard Park,” she says.

The celebration also includes live entertainment and food trucks.

A schedule of events along with a celebration map can be found here.