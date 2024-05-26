The Canada Day 5km Run/Walk/Wheel and Kids dash returns to Amherstburg again this summer.

The race is organized by Amherstburg councillor Molly Allaire and her husband.



The Jul. 1 event costs $40 to enter (early bird pricing), which includes an Amherstburg/Canada Day shirt, a medal and a post-race snack.



Allaire says last year $18,600 was raised and every dollar goes back to local charities.

"Bryerswood Youth and Optimist Camp helps out the children which is great, and then we have the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission helping out people in need and then we also have Amherstburg Community Services. Which actually spreads across Essex County, they help out more than just Amherstburg which is important to understand."



She says the race course, which starts 9 a.m. at 100 Laird Avenue, takes participants through Amherstburg’s historic downtown core.



"Everyone has an easy chance to cheer on their participants and then the residents also along the Dalhousie stretch get sprinklers out and then they water guns and squirt the participants. The coast guard last year sprayed them and then we even get the Amherstburg firefighters at the end in the turnaround and they even douse you with some water to cool you off because July 1 is a hot day."



Allaire says last year they had over 800 participants.



"It's just thrilling. It brings everyone together, not just in Amherstburg, in Windsor-Essex County. I even actually have registrants all the way from United Kingdom, Ohio, Philadelphia. It's growing, it's not just a little town race anymore."



Allaire says registrants will receive a medal and adults will receive a shirt guaranteed if registered by Jun. 1.

