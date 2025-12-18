Three players have been cut from Canada's roster as the team continues preparations for the world junior hockey championship.

Hockey Canada announced Thursday that forwards Marek Vanacker and Jake O'Brien and defenseman Jackson Smith have been returned to their club teams.

The cuts were made after Canada defeated Sweden 2-1 in a pre-tournament game Wednesday night in Kitchener, Ont.

Vanacker, a late addition to camp, and O'Brien both return to the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League, while Smith will rejoin Pennsylvania State in the NCAA.

The cuts trim Canada's roster to 25 players (22 skaters and three goaltenders), which is allowable under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, and includes Windsor Spitfires forward Liam Greentree.

Canada kicks off its tournament against Czechia on Dec. 26 in Minneapolis.