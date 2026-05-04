YEREVAN — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will contribute $270 million to help Ukraine secure critical military capabilities in its defence against Russia's full-scale invasion.

Carney made the announcement in Armenia today, where he addressed world leaders at the European Political Community summit, a gathering focused on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.

The money will go toward purchasing items from a NATO list, and brings Canada's total monetary support for Ukraine up to $25.8 billion.

Carney met Sunday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and thanked him for the invitation to attend the summit at a "crucial time" for Europe and European values.

He's set to meet today with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Carney also met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Antonio Costa, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.