It will soon cost you more to cross back into Canada via the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in the new year.

Effective Jan. 5, 2026, the Detroit Windsor Tunnel will implement a toll rate increase of $0.75 from $8.25USD to $9USD.

Motorists enrolled in the pre-paid program will see the toll increase from $8CAD to $9.25CAD.

"This incremental increase reflects the continued need to support safe, reliable, and efficient tunnel operations while addressing rising operational and maintenance costs," said Regine Beauboeuf, CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel in a statement to AM800 News.

"Even with this adjustment, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel remains the most affordable option for crossing the border, while continuing to provide a safe and dependable travel experience."