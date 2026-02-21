Canada's Rachel Homan has the first Olympic medal of her curling career.

Her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes beat American Tabitha Peterson 10-7 on Saturday to win bronze at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

After a tight first half, Homan's team took control with scores of three in the sixth and eighth ends.

Canada took a one-point lead and hammer in the 10th end, and the U.S. was unable to get a steal.

The top-ranked Homan struggled early in round-robin play before reeling off five wins ahead of a semifinal loss to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

It's the first time that Canada has reached the Olympic podium in women's curling since Jennifer Jones won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Homan missed the playoffs in her Olympic debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She missed the cut again at the 2022 Beijing Games in mixed doubles.