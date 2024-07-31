Defending gold medalists Canada secured passage to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 1-0 win over Colombia in the final match of Group A action from Nice.

Lyon's Vanessa Gilles scored the game-winning goal in the 62nd for her second straight game winner.

The result means Canada finishes as runners-up in the group and will meet Germany in the final eight.

The win earned Canada their first points on the tournament. Despite going 3-0 in the group stage, with earlier wins over New Zealand and hosts France, Canada entered the match sitting on zero points following a six-point deduction in the wake of the drone spying scandal that resulted in the suspension of manager Bev Priestman.

Canada made four changes to the starting XI from the 2-1 win over France on Sunday with Julia Grosso, Janine Beckie, Adriana Leon and Cloé Lacasse coming in for Quinn, Gabby Carle, Nichelle Prince and Simi Awujo, respectively.

Canada started the match brightly and controlled possession for most of the first 45 minutes.

Their best chance for an opening goal came in the 20th. After Grosso was fouled in a dangerous area, captain Jessie Fleming whipped in a cross into the box towards the far post. The service was met by Jordyn Huitema's header, but it was sent wide. Unmarked and with space, Huitema should have done better.

Colombia's only real chance of the first half came in the 37th when Linda Caicedo made herself enough space to take a shot that went directly into the arms of Kailen Sheridan.

Like they did for much of the first half, Canada dictated play from the opening whistle and were almost ahead in the opening minute after the restart.

Substitute Prince made a run down the right and drew Tapia off of her line. She squared a pass for the trailing Huitema, but her shot was directly at Tapia. Minutes later, Leon spotted Tapia off of her line again and attempted to chip over the keeper, but her effort cleared the bar.

In the 50th, Lawrence played a bouncing ball into the area. Huitema attempted to flick on for Prince, who was too well covered by the Colombia backline to latch onto the ball. Five minutes later, Prince ran onto a long ball and then sent an inviting cross that was just too far for Leon. The trailing Beckie took a pop from a tight angle and sent it over.

Canada got their goal in their 62nd. After Lawrence was fouled, Fleming sent in the subsequent free kick that an unmarked Gilles met with a powerful header for her second goal of the tournament.

Caicedo, who was Colombia's most dangerous player for the duration of the match, almost pulled Colombia level in the 68th. Briefly shaking off Jade Rose, she sent a ball to the spot, but it was just too high for Manuela Pavi.

Prince, who transformed the Canada attack with her arrival, tried to grab Canada a second in the 73rd. Her cross into the area was just out of the reach of fellow sub Evelyne Viens, who chased after it before it was corralled by Tapia.

A good spell of pressure from Colombia, once again initiated by Caicedo, ended in the 77th when Yirleidis Minota's shot from an angle was harmlessly scooped up by Sheridan.

In the waning minutes of the match, Colombia enjoyed more possession, but couldn't really trouble Sheridan.

Despite the loss, Colombia will also qualify for the final eight as a top third-place team on three points.

In the other Group A match, France defeated New Zealand 2-1 to top the group.

Canada will now have the opportunity to compete for a fourth straight Olympic medal.