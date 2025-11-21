OTTAWA — Canada will contribute just over $1 billion over the next three years to the Global Fund to fight infectious diseases in the world's poorest countries.

Cindy Termorshuizen, Prime Minister Mark Carney's personal representative for the G20 summit in South Africa, made the announcement today in Johannesburg ahead of Carney's arrival at the summit.

The Global Fund helps fight diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and Canada has supported the fund since 2002.

It's programs distribute mosquito nets to protect populations from malaria and provide medication and treatments to people living with HIV and tuberculosis.

Carney is on his way to South Africa for the annual G20 summit after meetings with leaders in the United Arab Emirates, which concluded with a promise of $70 billion in investments in Canadian businesses.

Canada's latest pledge to support the Global Fund is scheduled to run from 2027 until 2029.