Canada should be ‘associate member’ of EU, von der Leyen says. Live updates here.

Canada’s much-anticipated summit with the European Union begins today after months of speculation around how a new alliance between the two bodies will take shape.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made headlines last month when she publicly invited Prime Minister Mark Carney to grow the Canada-EU relationship, floating the term “associate member” in a speech. Some countries have pushed back on that label, and Canadian officials have called the partnership an “alliance for the future.”

Carney has pushed for closer ties with global partners while Ottawa and Washington spar in a trade war that has dragged on throughout U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.

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