Carrie Sylvestre is frustrated after she booked a camping weekend at Campers Cove in Wheatley and according to her, was double billed for her reservation and hasn't been refunded.

Sylvestre states she made the booking on May 11 for the amount of $436.18, but she was again charged that same amount on May 30.



She says shortly after the double billing, her daughter got a notification from Campers Cove that multiple people had been affected by a billing issue and it was currently being looking into.



Sylvestre says she then contacted Campers Cove through email.



"Just going back and forth. 'We're working on it. It should be resolved within the next couple days. We're meeting again on Thursday.' All this stuff, so [it] never did get resolved."



She says her daughter was able to do a chargeback through her credit card company, but Sylvestre says she paid with a visa debit card.



"I was getting frustrated because it did come out of my bank account and I am a single person. I have no other income and it was a little bit tough."



She says she showed up to her reservation last weekend and went to the office to inquire with staff in person, and learned the issue was still ongoing.



"And I'm like what's going on? Like why can't you just reimburse the money? So he just kind of explained that there's a couple other companies involved and everybody is pointing the finger at everybody, so nobody is taking responsibility for who dropped this ball and made the double payment."



AM800 News reached out to Campers Cove by phone and email for comment but did not hear back.



When calling Campers Cove, the company voicemail acknowledged the issue stating: "If you are calling regarding a double charge on your credit card, please send us an email to info@camperscove.ca with your contact details. We are in contact with our reservation software and the credit card processor that created the error to get this resolved as quickly as possible. We will be sending out daily email updates on this matter to the affected customers."



Anyone affected by this issue is instructed by the company to reach out to them via email at info@camperscove.ca with their contact details.

