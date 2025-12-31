Environment Canada is out with its New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast.

Following a week of unpredictable weather and high winds, the outlook shifts to a much calmer picture for Windsor-Essex.

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng said New Year's Eve will be cold, especially in the evening hours.

"I think we've enough excitement for last week and this week, and so, it's going to be relatively quiet. We do expect to see some flurries early in the evening for New Year's Eve," he said.

Cheng said he was hopeful for more sun than cloud on New Year's Day.

"But you never know because there's lake-effect going on in the vicinity and sometimes those clouds do move over. So that may put a damper on things but relatively quiet, that's the key," said Cheng.

Cheng said the region will just need to worry about "small disturbances" that may bring risk of flurries.

"A few flurries here and there so it's not a major system. At least for the rest of this week there's no major system affecting the Windsor-Essex area," he said.

According to Environment Canada, the normal daytimes highs for this time of year are -1°C/30F and lows of -7°C/19F.