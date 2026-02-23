Residents in the 1300 of Dougall Avenue, just south of Giles Boulevard West, have petitioned Ward 3 coun. Renaldo Agostino for speed calming measures.

The stretch of roadway is serviced by Transit Windsor's Route 205, formerly Dougall 6, with service from the downtown terminal to St. Clair College.

Agostino said Ontario Traffic Council (OTC) regulations prohibit speed bumps on roads with bus routes.

"I've already talked to the residents and we're going to work on alternative methods and the possibility of getting that re-examined, but right now, as it stands, I feel for them because it's one of those things where you know I'd love to give everybody in the world speed bumps, but some locations you're just not recommended to have them," he said.

He said going against OTC recommendations would open the city up to major issues.

"If something happens, then you get sued for going against the OTC recommendations, but, certainly acknowledge that there's a speeding issue everywhere throughout the city and we just got to keep working hard to find a better way," Agostino said.

Agostino said he went out and spoke with residents on Sunday.

"There's some traffic calming measures we could do there, but, our first step, and I've already talked to city administration about it, our first step is going to be to get the data, right? So we're going to put some of those speed radars up there, and we're going to get the data back to see what the numbers actually look like." he said.

A report will brought back to council at a later date.