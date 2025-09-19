A Rwandan refugee has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a ‘callous and violent’ murder in Windsor.

Ramadhan Nizigiyimana, 33, will likely be deported either before he finishes his sentence or when he is granted parole in Canada.

Nizigiyimana pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April for stabbing his estranged wife with a kitchen knife at a party attended by her friends and family.

At the time of her death in October 2021, the victim had a restraining order against Nizigiyimana.

He was facing charges of assault and uttering threats against his wife.

Justice Maria Carroccia sentenced Nizigiyimana to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

“This callous and violent act has deprived their children of their mother,” Carroccia said Thursday.

In zeroing in on her sentence, the judge found a place directly in between what the prosecution and defence requested.

Assistant Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance requested a sentence in the range of 15 to 18 years while defence lawyer Patricia Brown wanted a sentence of 10 years.

“Hopefully, this decision today will bring a small amount of closure to the deceased’s loved ones and community members who were so deeply affected by this tragic murder,” Lesperance told CTV News in a statement.

“Her Honour’s detailed reasons explained the significant aggravating factors surrounding domestic homicide, while this accused was on bail. This was weighed against the clear mitigating facts, including the accused’s guilty plea and mental health struggles.”

Brown told media outside of court that there is a relief in the sentencing.

“The uncertainty was troubling,” said Brown.

History of mental health illnesses

Brown said Nizigiyimana suffers from “serious mental disorders” which make him vulnerable in a traditional penal system.

Since his arrest shortly after the murder, Nizigiyimana has been incarcerated in a facility for offenders with mental health concerns.

Now that he has been sentenced, Nizigiyimana will be transferred to the federal prison system.

Brown is worried for her client, who will now leave nursing staff in custody to be surrounded by Corrections Officers.

In previous court hearings, Justice Carroccia found Nizigiyimana mentally fit to stand trial.

Those decisions will be released to the public, because a publication ban can be lifted now that court case is concluded.