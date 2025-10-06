A call for more community public consultation and transparency when it comes to selecting a police service for Amherstburg.

Frank Cleminson, former member of the Amherstburg Police Services Board, is making the call as the town explores policing options.

In early 2025, the City of Windsor informed the Town of Amherstburg that it will not renew a deal that has the Windsor Police Service policing Amherstburg, with the current contract expiring on December 31, 2028.

Windsor has been providing policing in the town since January 2019, after the Amherstburg council voted to approve a 20-year contract with the city and disband the former municipal police service.

The city listed rising policing costs as the reason behind the decision to end the current contract.

Cleminson says it's important to all taxpayers to make sure they're getting a bang for their buck.

"I just want to make sure our town is being policed in a positive way, and we have the interaction to make sure that is happening," he says.

Cleminson says this needs to have a path before the next municipal election in 2026.

"The next time we're into election this is settled for a new council, a new mayor, or a deputy mayor who goes in and still has to deal with this financial issue and make sure we get the best for the residents; it needs to be happening now," he says.

Cleminson says they have time to make a decision before this contract expires.

"They should start this process with an open and clear transparency to, I call it shareholders; we're taxpayers. I call us shareholders because it's a big decision and the biggest part of our budget," he says.

Amherstburg council has directed administration for a full analysis on three options for policing-establishing a police service, a partnership with the LaSalle Police Service, or signing a contract with the Ontario Provincial Police.

A full report is expected to be delivered to the council sometime in October.