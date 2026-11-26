The Windsor Police Service Headquarters at the intersection of Chatham Street and Goyeau Street in downtown Windsor.

One man is facing drug charges after Windsor police were called about an assault with a weapon in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, November 25, just before 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Officers learned that a man armed with a metal pipe allegedly approached another man outside and hit him in the head.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect nearby.

During a search, officers seized 2.4 grams of fentanyl, 20.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of crack cocaine, 12 hydromorphone tablets, and $1,070 in cash.

A 59-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.