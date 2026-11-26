One man is facing drug charges after Windsor police were called about an assault with a weapon in the Glengarry neighbourhood.
On Wednesday, November 25, just before 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
Officers learned that a man armed with a metal pipe allegedly approached another man outside and hit him in the head.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect nearby.
During a search, officers seized 2.4 grams of fentanyl, 20.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of crack cocaine, 12 hydromorphone tablets, and $1,070 in cash.
A 59-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.