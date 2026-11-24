A Los Angeles-based company has purchased Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd. in Windsor and Oldcastle with plans to invest in the overall operation.

During a news conference Tuesday at the Cavalier Tool location on Wheelton Drive in Windsor, it was announced that GreenCorp has acquired the company.

GreenCorp has been a customer of Cavalier Tool for a number of years and was one of several companies that were examined for purchase before the deal came together. Exact financial details of the sale are not being released.

Cavalier President Brian Bendig says one of GreenCorp’s product lines is traditional storage type products and there will be some new opportunities.

“A lot of people are familiar with their totes and bins that typically you might find in a Lowe’s or Costco-type big-box store. It’s typically bins and lids of various shapes and sizes. That’s a big part of the product line,” he says. “These guys are really very good; they’re growing and expanding, and they’re looking at maybe lawn and garden products and some other stuff we haven’t seen.)

Bendig says the one thing about GreenCorp is some of their initiatives are quick to market, and the investments will help reduce the lead time it takes to build a tool or product.

“I believe there is a ton of opportunity within the workforce. We’ve got some new equipment coming in, which is new jobs. As a statement, most people prefer to be on newer equipment, something that is a year or two old, the most modern, and the most amount of opportunity and such. There is certainly that angle to attract some of the youth and other people in the city for employment with Cavalier. Of course, tackle new opportunities and challenges,” he says.

GreenCorp Executive Manager of Corporate Development and Strategy Cole Anderson says Cavalier has been critical to supplying half of their facilities with needed molds and they want to expand on that while also growing other aspects of Cavalier’s business.

Officials expect to invest nearly $5 million in the company for new equipment and expand the overall operation.

Anderson says Cavalier will have consistent demand coming from GreenCorp businesses.

“Quicker lead times for delivering for our customers. We serve the big box retailers—Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Canadian Tire. The quicker we can get products in the stores through Cavalier support, that will help,” he says.

Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing currently employs over 200 people, and along with molds for plastic bins, it also produces a wide range of products and molds for the automotive industry, washing machines, and dishwashing machines.

GreenCorp is the parent company of US Merchants, American Plastics, Greenline Transportation, Quantrelle Packaging Solutions, and Strata Products, and the move will expand its manufacturing capabilities and presence in Canada while also supporting its growth across North America and Europe.