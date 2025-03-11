The 6-floor parking gargage at Caesars Windsor continues to get a face lift and is expected to last through 2025.

The casino states the work will continue in a 'phased approach' in the parking structure located at 257 Glengarry Avenue.

"Throughout this process, we will continue to offer valet parking, which is complimentary for our Diamond and 7 Star guests, and available to all for a fee," said Susanne Tomkins, manager of PR and communications of Caesars Windsor.

"Guests are reminded to arrive early and account for time to park, either on property or in one of the available downtown lots. To avoid parking delays, guests may also consider using public transportation, a ride share service, or carpooling."

According to the casino website, valet parking charges are as follows:

Gold - $25 CDN Daily (tax included)

Platinum - $10 CDN Daily (tax included)

Valet service can be accessed from Riverside Drive East and Pitt Street East.