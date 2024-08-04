A chance to clear out your garage or basement.

Caesars Windsor will be accepting e-waste from the community on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind The Colosseum on Chatham Street East.



Speaking on AM800's Live and Local, Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications says as part of Caesars' Code Green initiative, it's important to help keep e-waste out of landfills.



"During those two days we will be collecting really anything that can plug in. Cameras, cell phones, computers, monitors, speakers, scanners, anything, even old VCR's. They don't have to be working and we will collect them all."



She says the casino has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex for the collection.



"They will recycle all of these items and ensure that anything that can be saved or recycled will be done."



Tomkins says Caesars Windsor HERO volunteers will be on-site to assist with collection.



"So we're very proud to be part of such a large organization that really cares about our environment and the future of our environment. So some of our other Code Green initiatives include some community clean ups. We've cleaned up the Little River and Turkey Creek with our partners at the conservation authority. We've also done some tree planting with them."



There is no cost to the public to bring electronics to be recycled.

-with files from AM800's Live & Local with Kyle Horner