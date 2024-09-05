With the NFL season getting underway Thursday night, officials at Caesars Windsor Sportsbook are expecting things to get much busier over the weeks ahead.

The Sportsbook area, which is located in front of Legends Sports Bar inside the casino, includes 22 65" HD LED TVs with state-of-the-art sound, dedicated seating, three betting windows and seven betting kiosks.



Back in July, officials decided after careful review of sports betting trends to alter some of the operating hours of Caesars Sportsbook but heading into the heart of the sports calendar it's all positive for employees and their guests.



Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says they're excited to start welcoming more and more people to the sportsbook whether they're returning or coming by for the first time.



"Our property really is the ultimate game day destination for all sports enthusiasts. It's a fun time for the baseball fans, this is a great time of year for them, but also football is back. And we have three actual sports where people can watch all the sports they're interested in and place bets as well."



Tomkins says they've got everything for the casual sports fan or those more interested in placing bets.



"We have in-person betting counters, we have staff right there that can answer questions that you have if you're placing your first sports bet. Or you've been sports betting for a while but you have some questions, our staff are excited in there to help you."



She says when certain sports seasons kick off, they definitely notice a difference around the sportsbook because it's really an experience.



"You come out it's a nice experience, you're watching it with other people, perhaps you're bringing some friends along with you, we have great food. It's just a really nice fun atmosphere. It gets busier, it has a different energy to it, it's a lot of fun for us and it's fun for our guests."



The MLB regular season wraps up on September 29 and the college football season is underway, on top of the NFL season getting rolling later tonight.



In terms of hours of operation at the sportsbook, Tomkins says people should always check the Caesars website first before making plans.

