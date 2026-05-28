Caesars Windsor shifting Colosseum to all-ages venue

(An undated photo of The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor (Photo courtesy of @CaesarsWindsor via Facebook))

Caesars Windsor is making a change to The Colosseum.

The casino announced Wednesday that it is transitioning The Colosseum to an all-ages venue, and unless otherwise specified, guests of all ages will be welcome starting next month.

Susanne Tomkins, manager of public relations and communications with Caesars Windsor, says they are responding directly to audience feedback.

“It’s something we’ve heard from our guests in the community. Often we’ve had that request where people will say could this show be all ages? I want to bring either the family or even some of their teens that like the artists that we have,” Tomkins said.

She said the shift is aimed at widening access to live entertainment.

“The majority of our shows will be open to all ages. We’re excited to provide this oppourtunity for multiple generations to come in and truly enjoy the headline entertainment that we have,” she said.

Tomkins said the change takes effect June 5.

" We have a great lineup. We have Tom Jones coming, we have Wet Leg in June, which is now all ages, DEVO, Marcello Hernandez, and Daniel Tosh," Tomkins said.

“June is a packed month and then of course great shows all summer.”

Guests must be 19 or older to enter the casino and related areas.

Minors attending shows at The Colosseum must use the McDougall Street entrance. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office on Friday’s, Saturday’s, and show days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.