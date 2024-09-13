Caesars Windsor is ready for a great night of music on the Colosseum Stage tonight.

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says it's going to be a packed night as they welcome Michael Bublé.

She says staff are well prepared and have been working towards this they are excited to welcome the Canadian singer to the city.

Bublé has sold over 75 million albums worldwide throughout his career and has seen enormous success as one of the top touring artists of all time.

Tomkins says it's going to be very busy for the sold out show.

"It is going to be a packed and full night. We're very excited to host a legendary, high-level performer such as Michael Bublé, it really is part of what's made the Colosseum a world-class entertainment venue, and we're so honoured to have him here on our property."

She says she recommends those attending to come early.

"Doors open an hour before the show, come early, you can go through the security protocols, have a seat, have a drink, and then you are ready to go. Our parking garage is complimentary, so our parking garage is open so you can come in and park, we do have valet available as well if that's something that you're interested in."



Tomkins says there are policies that need to be followed.



"Bags that are 5 by 7 [inches] will be expedited, so they'll get through security a lot quicker, and then any bags that are larger than 8 and a half by 11 [inches] those are prohibited in our Colosseum, so that's part of our bag policy."

Bublé will officially take The Colosseum stage at 8 p.m.