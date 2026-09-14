Caesars Windsor hosting free e-waste collection

Caesars Windsor is once again giving residents a chance to responsibly dispose of unwanted electronics.

The casino’s annual e-waste collection takes place September 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the gated parking lot at 250 Windsor Avenue, across from The Colosseum.

Residents can drop off everything from old cell phones and computers to televisions, printers, batteries and fluorescent lights.

Susanne Tomkins, manager of PR and communications with Caesars Windsor says residents often have more e-waste at home than they realize.

“They can drop off any unwanted electronics and we really mean anything, anything that has a plug that they are no longer using,” Tomkins said.

“It’s a great opportunity to clear out the garage, the basement, your rooms and bring it down to our e-waste collection so it doesn’t end up in the landfill.”

Caesars Windsor’s HERO volunteers will be on hand to help unload items. Tomkins says vehicles can drive through the collection site, while walk-ups are also welcome.

“You can bring in any of your smart devices, batteries, fluorescent lights, TVs, printers. Bringing your car with a lot of equipment will be just fine. Our heroes will be there to help you unload your car or all the devices you’re bringing in, and that will help make the environment a little bit cleaner,” she said.

Tomkins says collected electronics will be recycled and put back into the community.

“We work with Habitat for Humanity. They are the ones that will take these items for us and work on recycling them and putting them to good use,” she said.

The collection is part of Caesars Entertainment’s CodeGreen environmental program, which also includes tree planting and community cleanups aimed at reducing environmental impacts.