It's going to be a busy weekend at Caesars Windsor over the next three days.

"It is a very exciting time for our city to be so close to the NFL Draft."

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says the casino is preparing for large crowds ahead of the NFL Draft, which officially kicks off in Detroit on Thursday evening.

Both hotel towers at Caesars are sold out for the draft weekend, which is the league's second-biggest event, behind only the Super Bowl.

The restaurants at the casino are expected to be very full, and tables will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Tomkins says they have great viewing options.

"We will also be very busy here on property, our hotel is booked. Both of our towers - they're fully booked. But we're inviting everyone to come down and really experience every round of the football draft at our Legends Sports Bar, our Caesars Sportsbook, or the House Sports Lounge."



She adds that there is plenty of seating for everyone.



"We do have extended hours for individuals who are sitting there and want to watch the draft, and they can come and go. So, Legends Sports Bar is a restaurant so you can go in and dine and watch the draft during that time, or you can have a seat in our Sportsbook or at the House Sports Lounge which has plenty of seating."



Tomkins says Legends Sports Bar is offering a unique drink for the event.



"We have beautiful, large screen TV's at all those different areas in the property. And then while you're there when you're at Legends Sports Bar we do have a cold draft for draft day, which is our Draft Tower, and it's 100 ounces of your favourite draft beer to share with your friends - it's not a single serving option there - but it is only available at Legends Sports Bar."



The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27.

The City of Windsor is also hosting an array of local activities and events to bring the draft to the city. Windsor's NFL Draft Party will take place on April 27 and will be a free event at City Hall from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.