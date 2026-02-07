A busy Sunday expected at Caesars Windsor.

The casino is expected to be very busy as Super Bowl LX kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks will battle against the New England Patriots as both teams look to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Sportsbook area located in front of the Legends Sports Bar includes over 20 TVs with dedicated seating, betting counters and betting kiosks.

The House Sports Lounge is also available to those watching the big game, and features 10 TVs, including two 98-inch screens.

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says the casino is the place to be for the game.

"With our Caesars Sportsbook it is so much fun, any of the exciting games... playoff games, down to the wire games, but really when it's the big game this is the place to be. We have everything that you need to watch it."

She says the casino offers a range of areas to watch and bet.

"Either at our Sportsbook which has in-person betting counters where you can ask all those questions that you may have about prop bets or extended bets. Or you can also hang out in Legends Sports Bar and enjoy a full-service restaurant with a fantastic menu. And then we also have the House Sports Lounge too."

Tomkins is reminding sports fans to arrive early.

"Our garage is under some construction, and that will go on for a little bit, but it is open, we do have floors available. So come early, find your spot, and then come on in and enjoy that full sports experience."

Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.