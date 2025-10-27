A funding boost for United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent thanks to Caesars Windsor.

Caesars has donated a total of $65,496 to the charitable organization.

$25,000 comes from Caesars Windsor Cares and will be used to support United Way's Engagement Program.

The United Way also received a corporate gift of $40,496 from Caesars employees.

That money will go towards the United Way campaign, assisting the On Track to Success program and the Ignite Academy program.

Local United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard says the public is still committed to supporting the Windsor-Essex community.

"We're very grateful for the Caesars corporate and their employees and local 444 members for their generous contribution, and that will help ensure that United Way can continue to do the work that we're doing in our community over the next year," says Goddard.

She says despite the uncertainty in the community, the public is still willing to give.

"Without the generosity of the community, United Way, as well as any charity in this community, is not able to do any of its work," she says.

Goddard says it's always a pleasant surprise seeing the fundraising total.

"I'm really thrilled; like, Caesars has been such a very dedicated, generous partner for the full 30 years," says Goddard. "When I came in this morning, Kevin was like, 'hey good to see you again,' and I'm like another opportunity to celebrate,' so we're going to celebrate that gift today."

A cheque presentation was held on Monday at the Sandwich Teen Action Group on King Street in west Windsor.

Following the presentation, Caesars Windsor volunteers helped United Way staff package healthy lunches as part of United Way's Hot School Lunch initiative.

The program provides free meals to students in west Windsor schools.