Those looking to take part in sports betting within Caesars Windsor will have to adjust to their new hours.

Susanne Tomkins, a spokesperson with the casino, says after careful review of the sports betting trends, the operating hours of Caesars Sportsbook have been altered.

The hours were adjusted as of June 1, and will be open seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will expand during peak days, times, and during key sporting events.

The casino will continue to offer kiosk betting 24/7.

Tomkins states that with these changes there were minor staff adjustments, however all staff have been retained.

The Sportsbook is stationed in front of Legends Sports Bar.

When the area opened to the public, it was open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.