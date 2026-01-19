Some floors of the parking garage at Caesars Windsor are closed until January 29.

In a statement to AM800 news, "The casino says floors three to six are closed as part of the updates happening in the parking garage."

The statement goes on to say, "There is limited parking available on floors one and two for Diamond and Seven Stars guests."

Caesars Windsor says during this time, it is offering a special valet rate of $10 per vehicle per day for all guests.

The casino is also encouraging guests to rideshare and use nearby parking options in downtown Windsor.

Caesars says construction in the garage will continue into early 2026, and updates will be provided on its social media platforms.