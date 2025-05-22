Some extra cash to help stock the shelves of the food bank at the Downtown Mission of Windsor.

On Wednesday, Caesars Windsor Cares announced an $11,490 donation in support of the Downtown Mission's food bank program.

The donation was made through the Caesars Windsor Fast Cash Ticket program, which lets guests place any unused slot tickets of any value into collection boxes at the casino in support of a designated non-profit group.

Over the past year, $5,700 was collected, with the donation matched by Caesars Windsor Cares.

Executive Director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says it's a big donation because they're seeing more and more people at a time when the food bank shelves are getting depleted.

"We do have a lot of donations and food drives that happen from Thanksgiving to Christmas time typically. Easter picks up a little as well," she says. "By Easter, it's already starting to dwindle. We're past Easter now, so our shelves are a lot lower."

Ponniah-Goulin says right now they're seeing 80 to 85 individuals per day and 850 to 900 households per month, with many of them older indivuduals and younger families.

Ponniah-Goulin says every little bit adds up.

"It keeps us going for that much longer. Now we hope other companies and other organizations will take on that leadership that Caesar Windsor Cares just stepped up with and do something on their own and in their own workplaces," she says.

The Downtown Mission is located at 875 Ouellette Ave., not far from Elliott Street West.