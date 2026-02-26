A funding boost for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association thanks to Caesars Windsor Cares.

Caesars has donated $30,000 to the local food bank association.

The money will be used to buy protein such as ground beef and chicken for food hampers.

Ali Bazzi is the Food Rescue Manager at UHC—Hub of Opportunities.

He says protein products are expensive, and they don't get donated a lot.

"For us to add on a protein, meat in those packages helps a lot of our clients for sure," he says.Bazzi says protein products are not always in the food hampers.

"Every big gift helps a lot for the food bank, and especially for this one here to buy chicken and ground beef for our clients," says Bazzi. "It does help our families a lot, especially these days; everything is so expensive."

He says protein products are in demand.

"When we give that chicken package or anything, you can see the people putting smiles on people's faces when you give them protein because we don't have protein all the time," he says.

The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association has 15 members.

Bazzi says the food bank at the UHC office on Cantelon Drive serves 300 people per day on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.