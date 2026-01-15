An opportunity for those living with Alzheimer's to socialize and enjoy a meal together.

Caesars Windsor Cares has donated $15,000 to the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County to boost their Memory Cafe program.

The program brings together those living with Alzheimer's to hear from guest speakers, enjoy live entertainment, and now enjoy a warm meal.

The $15,000 donation will allow one hot meal a month throughout 2026 at the Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church. The Memory Cafe is also available at three other locations monthly, including Tecumseh, Ojibway, and Kingsville - with two events monthly in Kingsville.

Rosemary Fiss, Director of Programs at the local Alzheimer Society, says they're able to make friends with those experiencing similar situations.

"Those connections continue month to month. That continued socialization is so important for people living with dementia because it can be a very isolating disease. And so for their care partners, and for the person themselves to be able to continue in a space that is promoting that socialization in a safe way has a huge impact on what they're doing."

Fiss says it's about a growth in connection.

"People just come and it really is a safe place for people living with dementia, or supporting somebody with dementia, to come and just have some interaction, put the coffee on, we'll have some snacks, we might have an activity, we might have a guest speaker... everyday is a little bit different but it really is a place for that connection to happen."

Kwaku Fordjour is the caregiver for his wife, who has dementia, and the pair have been taking part in the Memory Cafe program for many years now.

He says they've become a small family.

"It's a form of relief, and also we meet various people who are going through the same problems, and we have discussions. We've formed a family and it seems to be working a lot."

The Memory Cafe program has been in operation for over 10 years.

Approximately 9,100 people in Windsor-Essex are living with dementia.