A $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels from Caesars Windsor Cares.

The donation was announced Wednesday at the UHC - Hub of Opportunities.

This donation will support the Compassionate Meals program - which provides free meals to seniors experiencing financial hardships, or a sudden crisis.

Due to this donation, Meals on Wheels volunteers, along with Caesars Windsor Cares' HERO volunteers, will deliver 1,200 meals to seniors in need.

Christine Brush, Meals on Wheels Program Supervisor, says this donation will help serve those in need.

"Within the community right now there is a need, clients who have fixed incomes, having a hard time paying their bills, affording groceries, etc, Meals on Wheels is a way to give some short-term assistance to those clients that can benefit from a visit from a volunteer and importantly from a healthy, nutritious meal."

Thomas McBride, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, says this donation is wonderful.

"The people we see need to see people, and if a Caesars donation helps in any way to see more people, or make meals available to more people that's wonderful."

McBride says it's a great feeling helping seniors in need.

"We just pick up the meals here and deliver them to people, and we knock on their doors and we talk to them. If they want to talk to us that's great, if they don't we just leave the meal, and make sure everything is okay, and we go on our way."

The Compassionate Meals program is a short-term program to help those in need.

Meals are delivered Monday to Friday, year-round, with frozen meals offered as an option.