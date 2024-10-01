Caesars Windsor Cares has announced the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation will be the beneficiary of this year's Concerts for a Cure campaign.

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold to shows in The Colosseum this October and November will go in direct support of the foundation.

This year, any funds raised will assist the foundation in delivering its Dignity Robes Program and toward the purchase of a DaVinci surgical robot.

The DaVinci surgical robot provides a less invasive surgical option that improves survival rates and provides a better quality of post-op recovery for prostate and kidney cancer patients.

The Dignity Robes Program allows patients to remain partially covered during treatment.

Since 2013, the Concerts for a Cure campaign has raised over $200,000, which has been donated to local organizations including the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, Transition to Betterness, and In Honour of the Ones We Love.

The Concert for a Cure series includes: Carly Pearce (Oct. 3), Nikki Glaser (Oct. 4), Jesse McCartney (Oct. 11), Burton Cummings (Oct. 18), Sawyer Brown with Shenandoah (Nov. 1), Chicago (Nov. 9), Derek Hough—ALL AGES (Nov. 10), Scotty McCreery (Nov. 21), Marianas Trench—ALL AGES (Nov. 29).

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts, unless noted as ALL AGES, and to enter the casino and all other outlets.