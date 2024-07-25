Thanks to Caesars Windsor Cares, Family Services Windsor-Essex has announced a $25,000 grant to expand delivery of mental wellness workshops across Windsor-Essex county.

Officials say the Mental Wellness Workshop series equips individuals with essential building blocks to improve mental health and develop coping skills that boost resilience.



It's delivered through a four module workshop where participants learn about: understanding why they think and feel the way they do, building healthy relationships through positive communication, managing our feelings and managing our anger and avoiding depression.



Director of Mental Health and Counselling Programs Ciara Holmes says there's no health without mental health.



"We are excited to support more people to make meaningful changes in their lives by offering this Wellness Series on an ongoing and regular basis," she added.



With this investment, Family Services will be better positioned to meet the community's growing needs for immediate access to mental health supports.



Each module of the workshop series is facilitated by a qualified counsellor who uses evidence-based techniques to promote personal awareness and growth.



The workshops are delivered in a group format.



Susanne Tomkins, Manager of Public Relations and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says they're honoured to partner with Family Services Windsor-Essex to meet the community's growing need for mental health supports.



"Windsor-Essex is where we call home and we are proud of our strong legacy of volunteering and investing, right here in our community," she said.



The program is free to residents of Windsor and Essex County and can be accessed by calling 519-966-5010.

