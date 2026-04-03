A sports-filled weekend expected at Caesars Windsor.

The casino is expected to be very busy as a range of sporting events fill the weekend.

Eager baseball fans will be watching at the Detroit Tigers host their home-opener at Comerica Park against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. That game will get underway at 1:10 p.m.

Basketball fans at the college level will be locked in. The final four in the NCAA tournament will take place Saturday evening. Illinois and Connecticut will play just after 6 p.m., while Michigan and Arizona go head-to-head just before 9 p.m. The national championship goes Monday night.

Meanwhile, NBA and NHL fans will be watching as many teams continue to fight for playoff positions.

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says it will be busy.

"This is a very exciting time of year where we have the college basketball tournament, we have opening day with our Detroit Tigers, and then of course there's some NHL end-of-season, close to the playoffs coming on, so it is very exciting to be here on the property... we really are the place to be for all things sports."

She says the casino makes it easy to bet on different sporting events.

"Our Sportsbook is unique because we have those live betting counters that are open 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., so you can come in and place your bet, but you can also talk to one of our staff there - ask the questions that you're interested in, maybe you're going to try a different bet, or you want to know what's going on because there are so many different sports this weekend."

Tomkins reminds the public that construction is ongoing in the parking garage.

"It is nearing an end, but it will be a few more weeks while it goes on, so continue to watch the posted signs, arrive early if you're coming for a specific event or time, but there is lots of spots and we're excited to welcome everyone."

The Sportsbook area located in front of the Legends Sports Bar includes over 20 TVs with dedicated seating, betting counters and betting kiosks.

The House Sports Lounge is also available to those watching the big game, and features 10 TVs, including two 98-inch screens.