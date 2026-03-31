Italian soccer fans will be glued to their TVs today.

Italy plays Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the winner advancing to the 2026 World Cup.

At Windsor's Giovanni Caboto Club, a watch party will be held for today's game.

Club general manager Ron Moro says the club is expecting a full house inside the bar/restaurant area in the lower level of the club.

"We'll be wall to wall today for sure at probably 150 people or so, and we're hoping and expecting that Italy will win and finally get into the World Cup the third time around," says Moro.

He says they're close to a sellout but still have some space available.

"We got a big screen and three other TVs," he says. "It will be just like last week, where it will be just wall to wall. It's a good afternoon, a lot of fun, a lot of food, a lot of friends, a lot of cheering hopefully."

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Moro says it's going to be a fun atmosphere.

"We lower the lights; everybody focuses on either the big screen or one of the other three TVs that we got going," says Moro. "It's pretty quiet until something exciting happens. It gets dreadful if the other team were to score, which they didn't do last week. It gets really exciting if we score."

The winner of the match will join Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland in Group B at the tournament and will face Canada in Toronto on June 12.

Today's game begins at 2:45 p.m.