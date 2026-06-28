Caboto Club hosting humanitarian summit this weekend

If you’re looking for a fun and inspiring way to connect with local charities and learn lifesaving skills, then the Caboto Club is where you want to be on Sunday.

The free event brings together charities, health care professionals, emergency services volunteers, and community organizations together under one roof to help make the community stronger.

The Unity Summit is being hosted by Humanity First, an international humanitarian relief and development organization.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitors can explore exhibits, and take part in hands-on sessions with various workshops taking place throughout the day.