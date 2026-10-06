Buy Ontario push could mean new opportunities for Windsor-Essex construction firms

Construction and heavy construction companies across Windsor-Essex are being urged to attend a Buy Ontario session in Windsor to get an understanding of new opportunities being made available.

The session to examine the new government policy will be hosted by Senator Sandra Pupatello, along with the Windsor Construction Association and the Heavy Construction Association of Windsor.

Provincial officials from Infrastructure Ontario and Supply Ontario will be there to answer questions and detail procurement opportunities, recent policy changes, and how local construction companies can better access opportunities to do business.

Pupatello says the Ontario government is demanding a Buy Ontario - Buy Canada priority for all spending across the government and public sectors aimed at the trade war between Canada and the U.S.

She says the Ontario government spends $30 billion annually on goods and services.

“This is specifically for construction companies and companies that service construction, like after-market servicing of buildings, for example. All of these kinds of companies, mechanical and electrical-those are the types of companies that need to hear how this policy gives me an additional opportunity for business,” she says.

Pupatello says some of the questions they will try to answer are how to meet the new guidelines or get involved in large projects.

“How do I get into that subcontracting of these much larger bids? Those are huge opportunities for our companies. We want our companies to look for new opportunities now, especially in this very uneasy, uncertain world. We’ve got to find every opportunity for us to grow,” she says.

Infrastructure Ontario’s June 2026 pipeline identifies 52 future capital repair projects in Southwestern Ontario, part of 132 projects across the province.

Pupatello says there are policies being put in place to help companies find new opportunities.

“Our companies need to take them. We’re not sure how long this uncertainty will go on for, so any chance to get new business, we need to take it,” she says.

The event is set for Thursday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ciociaro Club at 3745 North Talbot Road in Oldcastle.

The session will cover available supplier registration, recent procurement changes, and a question-and-answer session with provincial representatives.

Click here to find more information and how to register.