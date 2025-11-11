The federal government has announced $186-million to support the implementation of the Buy Canadian Policy.

Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State, Small Business, and Tourism was in Windsor on Monday to make the announcement at Anchor Danly.

This announcement includes $98.2-million over five years, $9.8-million ongoing for public Services and Procurement Canada and $7.7-million over three years for Treasury Board Secretariat to help departments like the Crown corporations make this new policy part of their everyday operations.

Anchor Danly produces products like die sets, molds, and machinery bases for industries including mining, construction, and energy.

Valdez says as global trade tensions become more unpredictable, Canada's success should not be dependent on decisions made elsewhere.

She says this is important for businesses like Anchor Danly.

"You represent innovation, skill, and determination that define Canadian industry, and that keep communities like Windsor thriving and working. And across Canada, small and medium-sized businesses are the heartbeat of our communities."

Darren Clarke, Vice President of Operations at Anchor Danly, says small and medium-sized businesses were among the first to feel the impact of the tariffs.

"Our community knows firsthand how trade dynamics can shape local livelihoods. Yet through every challenge, Windsor's manufacturing workers have shown resilience, skill, and pride in their craft. They are the backbone of the industry and the reason companies like Anchor Danly continue to grow and compete in this global stage."

Clarke says they are actively pursuing sectors such as nuclear, defence, and data centres.

"These industries demand the kind of quality and expertise that Canadian manufacturing, and Anchor Danly, are known for. And we're proud to be a part of that future. In addition, Anchor Danly looks forward to supporting the Canadian government in military with those same high-level, quality products."

Details on the Buy Canadian Policy are expected to be released in Spring 2026.

Valdez was unable to provide details around how much of that figure will come to Windsor-Essex businesses.

She did state that that 'defence' is one of the federal government's top priorities.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Stefanie Masotti