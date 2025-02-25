City council wants to see what opportunities are available to put a 'Buy Canadian' procurement policy in place for the City of Windsor.

The council voted during Monday's meeting to direct administration to prepare a report on a potential 'Buy Canadian' procurement policy in the face of potential tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump announced on Feb. 3 that he would issue a 30-day pause on a plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S., but the threat remains in place, with the pause due to end March 4.

Trump has already signed executive orders to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., including Canadian products, starting March 12.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie introduced the motion calling on administration to explore a policy that respects existing trade laws, saying that we are in uncertain times with the bilateral trade relationship between Canada and the United States.

McKenzie says if you look across Canada, if there is an opportunity for municipalities to leverage investments, that could make a dent and be a factor at the bargaining table.

"When you look across the province of Ontario, billions of dollars are invested in services, equipment, or capital by municipalities. If we work collectively, we have a significant opportunity to impact the tone and tenor of the discussions," he says.

A report is expected to come back to council sometime in April.

McKenzie says bilateral trade agreements between two countries will impact municipalities one way or another.

"We want to do things to help to mitigate what might impact not only the governance of the community but also our residents. There are concrete things that we can do. Certainly looking at being able to have better discussions around who we purchase services and equipment and different items from," he says.

Trump has also announced plans to impose automobile duties around April 12, but he hasn't said which countries they would target or how high they would be.

The president also announced a plan to impose what he called "reciprocal tariffs" as early as April-U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on U.S. imports.

McKenzie says if current bilateral trade agreements are altered significantly, that creates a new landscape to consider where and how we purchase services.

"We need to be able to respond to that in an effective and efficient manner, rather than waiting for the direction that's going to come through what I think is going to be a lengthy and challenging process that will be playing out in bilateral trade negotiations," he says.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario are both calling on the upper levels of government to help harness municipal procurement as a tool in any response to tariffs from the U.S.

On Feb. 19, Essex County Council voted to direct its administration to explore a 'Buy Canadian' procurement strategy.