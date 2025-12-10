Improvements have been made at a busy intersection in the city's west end.

Last week, City of Windsor staff installed new traffic safety measures at the intersection of Felix Avenue and Tecumseh Road West.

The right-hand lane on Tecumseh Road heading westbound is now a right turn only as you approach the intersection.

New concrete bump outs have also been added along the crosswalk to narrow the intersection and create additional space for turning traffic to have better sight lines.

The median islands on Felix and Tecumseh have also been extended in order to encourage slower turns.

Ward 2 councillor Frazier Fathers says these improvements were needed.

"What was happening and what has happened is sometimes you'd end up with two lanes of traffic quickly merging right at the intersection there, and so what's happened is the right-hand lane is now just a right-hand turn lane to turn onto Felix. And then what also has happened is city staff has installed reflective bollards and concrete barriers."

He says collisions were occurring at the intersection.

"If you're driving on Huron Church headed towards Prince Road and Matchett, once you get past the Popeyes Chicken plaza there and the apartment building, you have two lanes still and the right-hand lane would become a turn lane, so you'd turn onto Felix, and then the left lane remains a through traffic lane heading towards Matchett Road."

Fathers says a number of improvements have been made.

"That area for those that know, there's a number of islands there, and median areas... some of those medians have been extended with those concrete barriers to give clearer lines for turning. If you're turning off of Felix onto Tecumseh... there's been some accidents at that intersection and so it's really just to try and slow down some of the traffic at that intersection and create some better turn angles and turn lines through that intersection."

Fathers adds he's hoping to see more permanent solutions at the intersection within the 2026 budget, however these temporary elements are good first step.