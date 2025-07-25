A busy weekend is expected at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Tunnel CEO Tal Czudner says whenever the Toronto Blue Jays are in Detroit, it's the busiest weekend for the tunnel.

He says traffic at the tunnel is expected to pick up at least two hours before game time.

"Now you have two division leaders so that even ramps up the interest and the volume," he says. The politics aside, this is one of those things where your loyalty to the Tigers and the Jays will push you across the border and the busiest time, it starts to pick up approximately two hours before game time," says Czudner.

Czudner says both sides of the border are aware it's a busy weekend.

"Our friends at CBSA and CBP, they're all aware of the fact that this is a busy weekend and they're going to do what they can to try and get more booths open but we're still an international border crossing so there might be an enhanced level of security that does go up or down depending on what is happening," says Czudner. "So instead of three questions, you might be asked five questions when you're going through."

He says have your documents ready.

"You want to get through as quick as you can," he says. "So get an Nexpress card throw that in your window so that you pay troll quicker then make sure you have your Nexus card or your passport ready when you're entering customs just so that way you can speed up the process. 30 seconds for every person adds up to a big difference."

Czudner says if you're going to the game Friday, you should be at the tunnel by 4:30 to beat the tunnel traffic.

He says if you're heading to the game on Saturday, be at the tunnel by 4 p.m. and for Sunday's game, be at the tunnel by 11:30 a.m.

Czudner says after those times, the tunnel will start to back up.

The Blue Jays and Tigers kicked off a four-game set on Thursday, with the Jays picking up the win.